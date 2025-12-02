Over 1.5 million bags of cheese affected by elevated recall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recall of more than 1.5 million bags of cheese has been elevated and declared a high-risk health hazard.

In October, Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc., based in Ohio, recalled multiple brands of its cheeses because of potential metal fragments in the products, according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Thousands of cases of shredded cheese, including Target’s Good & Gather brand and Walmart’s Great Value line, were included in the recall.

Now, the FDA has elevated the recall to a Class II, meaning there is a serious health risk associated with consuming the contaminated products.

Affected cheeses were sold under multiple private labels to stores including Target, Walmart, and Aldi in 31 states and Puerto Rico.

Some of the recalled products include Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheeses under the brand names Hill Country Fare, Happy Farms by Aldi, Know & Love, Publix, Lucerne Dairy Farms, and Always Save.

Thousands of cases of recalled cheeses were sold at Target, Aldi, Walmart and more ( Liudmyla - stock.adobe.com )

Various bags of pizza-style cheeses from Food Club, Laura Lynn, and Great Value were included in the recall. Cases of Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan Shredded Cheese Blend, a popular product at Target, have also been affected.

In addition, thousands of bags of Mozzarella and Provolone shredded cheese blends from Great Lakes Cheese, Great Value, and Good & Gather are a part of the recall.

Most cheeses were sold bags ranging from eight ounces to 32 ounces. All of the recalled cheeses can be identified by their UPCs or Best By dates, listed here.

While there haven’t been any illnesses reported to date, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled cheeses immediately or return them to the place of purchase.

Great Lakes Cheese is one of many businesses that have issued a recent cheese recall.

Last week, popular grocery chain Wegmans recalled its Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese with Wegmans’ scale labels due to potential Listeria contamination.

Also last week, Boar’s Head recalled three of its pecorino romano cheese products, including Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese. According to Big Y, a supermarket chain that sells Boar’s Head products, Ambriola Company also issued a recall for the Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Wedge. However, this recall is due to “the potential presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in other products that are impacted to keep customer safety a priority.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain. Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.