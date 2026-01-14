Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

FBI searches Washington Post reporter’s home, takes laptops and phone

The search was reportedly part of an investigation into the possible sharing of classified documents
The search was reportedly part of an investigation into the possible sharing of classified documents (Getty)
  • The FBI searched the Virginia home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, seizing her phone, laptops, and a Garmin watch.
  • The search is part of an investigation into the possible sharing of classified documents, though Natanson herself is not the target of the probe.
  • Investigators are reportedly probing Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a Maryland-based system administrator with top security clearance, accused of taking classified intelligence reports.
  • Natanson has been covering the Trump administration's reshaping of government, including speaking with federal employees about their experiences.
  • The Washington Post described the search of its reporter's home as “highly unusual and aggressive.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in