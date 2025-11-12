Nigel Farage branded ‘utterly spineless’ by Starmer after failing to condemn councillor
- Sir Keir Starmer labelled Reform UK leader Nigel Farage "utterly spineless" during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
- The criticism arose after Mr Farage failed to condemn a Reform UK councillor who had described children in care as "evil".
- Labour MP Darren Paffey initiated the discussion by asking Sir Keir to denounce the controversial remarks made by Reform MP Andy Osborn.
- After Sir Keir condemned the comments, he challenged Mr Farage to do the same, but Mr Farage instead focused his question on immigration hotels.
- Sir Keir then responded to Mr Farage's question, reiterating his condemnation of Mr Farage's refusal to denounce the councillor's statements.