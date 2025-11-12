Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigel Farage branded ‘utterly spineless’ by Starmer after failing to condemn councillor

Starmer labels Farage ‘utterly spineless’ for failing to condemn Reform councillor who called children in care 'evil'
  • Sir Keir Starmer labelled Reform UK leader Nigel Farage "utterly spineless" during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
  • The criticism arose after Mr Farage failed to condemn a Reform UK councillor who had described children in care as "evil".
  • Labour MP Darren Paffey initiated the discussion by asking Sir Keir to denounce the controversial remarks made by Reform MP Andy Osborn.
  • After Sir Keir condemned the comments, he challenged Mr Farage to do the same, but Mr Farage instead focused his question on immigration hotels.
  • Sir Keir then responded to Mr Farage's question, reiterating his condemnation of Mr Farage's refusal to denounce the councillor's statements.
