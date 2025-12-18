Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police reveal next steps after Farage election spending claims

Nigel Farage addresses Thai-based crypto billionaire's £9m donation to Reform UK
  • Nigel Farage will not face a police investigation into alleged overspending during his 2024 general election campaign in Clacton.
  • Claims suggested Reform UK exceeded the £20,660 spending limit in the Essex constituency, reportedly made by former Reform councillor Richard Everett.
  • Essex Police confirmed that their assessment found the report fell outside the one-year statutory time limit for such an offence.
  • Due to the Representation of the People Act 1983, which requires prosecution within one year, no investigation can proceed.
  • Reform UK previously denied breaking electoral law, and the Electoral Commission found no undeclared expenditure relating to Mr Farage's campaign.
