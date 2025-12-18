Police reveal next steps after Farage election spending claims
- Nigel Farage will not face a police investigation into alleged overspending during his 2024 general election campaign in Clacton.
- Claims suggested Reform UK exceeded the £20,660 spending limit in the Essex constituency, reportedly made by former Reform councillor Richard Everett.
- Essex Police confirmed that their assessment found the report fell outside the one-year statutory time limit for such an offence.
- Due to the Representation of the People Act 1983, which requires prosecution within one year, no investigation can proceed.
- Reform UK previously denied breaking electoral law, and the Electoral Commission found no undeclared expenditure relating to Mr Farage's campaign.