Call for probe after Farage accepts £9m from crypto billionaire

David Maddox Political Editor
Nigel Farage addresses Thai-based crypto billionaire's £9m donation to Reform UK
  • The Liberal Democrats and Labour have called for an Electoral Commission investigation into Reform UK's cryptocurrency donations.
  • Concerns were raised following a £9m donation to Reform UK from Thai-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, the largest ever political donation by a single living person.
  • Nigel Farage publicly promoted Tether, a cryptocurrency in which Mr Harborne holds shares, shortly after the donation, leading to accusations of a potential conflict of interest and abuse of his public position.
  • Mr Farage previously announced that Reform UK would accept crypto donations and has advocated for crypto deregulation, claiming the party had already received 'a couple' of crypto assets.
  • The Electoral Commission states that no political party has registered crypto assets as donations.
