Mugshot sparks controversy after a gloved hand holds inmate’s head up
- A law enforcement agency in Texas, Harris County Constable Precinct 2, posted a mugshot of Fant Jomecia, 28, accused of trespassing, which showed a gloved hand gripping her jaw.
- The image sparked public concern and criticism online, with many suggesting potential mistreatment of Jomecia while in custody.
- The controversial mugshot and its accompanying statement, which claimed Jomecia was booked 'without incident', were subsequently deleted from the agency's Facebook page.
- Jomecia's trespassing case was later dismissed by the district attorney's office 'in the interest of justice', and she is no longer in custody.
- Harris County jails, where Jomecia was detained, have a history of scrutiny over their detention practices, including past lawsuits alleging inmate abuse and issues with understaffing.
