No survivors following Tennessee explosive factory blast, officials confirm
- An explosion at a military supplier plant in Tennessee has resulted in 18 people being unaccounted for, with officials confirming no survivors have been found.
- Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis stated that investigators have searched the facility extensively and assume those inside are deceased.
- The blast took place at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in Bucksnort, Tennessee, on Friday morning.
- The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and authorities have not ruled out foul play.
- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is monitoring the situation and has called for prayers for the families impacted by the tragic incident.