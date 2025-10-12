Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

No survivors following Tennessee explosive factory blast, officials confirm

Massive Tennessee plant blast kills ‘multiple people’ as emergency crews respond
  • An explosion at a military supplier plant in Tennessee has resulted in 18 people being unaccounted for, with officials confirming no survivors have been found.
  • Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis stated that investigators have searched the facility extensively and assume those inside are deceased.
  • The blast took place at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility in Bucksnort, Tennessee, on Friday morning.
  • The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and authorities have not ruled out foul play.
  • Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is monitoring the situation and has called for prayers for the families impacted by the tragic incident.
In full

