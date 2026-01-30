UK train disruption after fire near London Euston station
- A fire at a commercial building in Camden, north London, is causing major disruption to rail services between London Euston and Watford Junction.
- The blaze, located on Regent's Park Road, has led to cancellations and delays of up to one hour for thousands of passengers travelling to and from cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Glasgow.
- London Fire Brigade (LFB) was alerted at 9:31 am on Friday and has deployed 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters to tackle the incident.
- Services on the West Coast Main Line, Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, and Southern are affected, with some trains being held at distant stations.
- The fire has also disrupted power to the railway on all routes between London Euston and Wembley Central, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.
