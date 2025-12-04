BBC issues verdict on Israel being cleared to compete at Eurovision 2026
- The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed Israel's participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, despite ongoing protests regarding its conduct in the war in Gaza.
- Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia have announced their withdrawal from the 2026 competition, with their national broadcasters refusing to participate or broadcast the event.
- Broadcasters from these boycotting countries cited the 'appalling loss of lives in Gaza', humanitarian concerns, and the targeting of journalists as reasons for their decision.
- The BBC and the UK's Conservative Party have expressed support for Israel's inclusion, arguing that music should be a uniting force and not weaponised for political ends.
- Germany, a major Eurovision backer, had previously indicated it would not take part if Israel were barred, contrasting with Russia's ban from the contest in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.