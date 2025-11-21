Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eurovision makes major changes to voting after controversy

Austria wins Eurovision 2025 after nail-biting finish with Israel
  • The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest, announced significant changes to its voting system.
  • These revisions aim to strengthen trust, transparency, and audience engagement, following allegations of "interference" by the Israeli government.
  • Israel's participation has faced intense scrutiny and calls for exclusion due to its government's actions in the Hamas-Israel conflict.
  • New measures for next year's contest include reducing votes per payment method to 10 and reintroducing professional juries to the semi-finals, balancing 50-50 with audience votes.
  • The EBU will also implement enhanced safeguards and security systems to prevent suspicious or fraudulent voting activity, with the general assembly set to consider Israel's 2026 participation.
