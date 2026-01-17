Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EU leaders call emergency meeting after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

Greenland residents stage 'Stop Trump' protest as president continues threats
  • Donald Trump has threatened to impose escalating tariffs on several European nations unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland.
  • The proposed tariffs, starting at 10 per cent on February 1 and rising to 25 per cent by June 1, target Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.
  • EU ambassadors are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday, convened by Cyprus, to discuss Trump's tariff threat.
  • British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have condemned the threats, with Macron stating that no intimidation will influence them.
  • Thousands of demonstrators in Denmark and Greenland protested against the proposal, chanting 'Greenland is not for sale' and “Hands off Greenland'.”
