EU leaders call emergency meeting after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland
- Donald Trump has threatened to impose escalating tariffs on several European nations unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland.
- The proposed tariffs, starting at 10 per cent on February 1 and rising to 25 per cent by June 1, target Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.
- EU ambassadors are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday, convened by Cyprus, to discuss Trump's tariff threat.
- British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have condemned the threats, with Macron stating that no intimidation will influence them.
- Thousands of demonstrators in Denmark and Greenland protested against the proposal, chanting 'Greenland is not for sale' and “Hands off Greenland'.”