When does the etias start? Key dates for British travellers to Europe
- The European Union launched its Entry-Exit System (EES) on 12 October 2025, with full implementation for British travellers to the Schengen area anticipated by April 2026.
- The EES will require British citizens to undergo biometric checks, including fingerprints and facial scans, upon their first entry and subsequent exits from the Schengen zone.
- The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be introduced around six months after the EES rollout is completed (estimated October 2026) but will not become mandatory for UK visitors until around six months later (estimated April 2027).
- Etias is an online permit costing €20, valid for three years, though it will be free for travellers under 18 or over 70.
- These new systems aim to enhance security, combat irregular migration, and ensure compliance with short-stay rules, which may result in longer border queues.