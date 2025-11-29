Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

£157m EuroMillions jackpot won by lucky ticketholder

  • A EuroMillions jackpot of £157 million (179 million euros) has been won by a player in France.
  • The winning ticket holder has not yet come forward to claim the life-changing sum.
  • The winning numbers were 5, 29, 33, 39, 42, with Lucky Stars 3 and 9.
  • The National Lottery has announced upcoming jackpots, including a £14 million prize next Tuesday and a special £105 million EuroMillions draw next Friday.
  • Winners have 180 days to claim their prize, with unclaimed funds supporting the National Lottery Good Causes; retail tickets are more prone to going unclaimed than online ones.
