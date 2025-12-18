Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the EU faces ‘money today or blood tomorrow’ over frozen Russian funds

Zelensky says Russia is preparing for 'year of war'
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned EU leaders they face a choice between "money today or blood tomorrow" regarding the use of frozen Russian assets.
  • EU leaders are meeting to vote on a European Commission proposal to use £185bn of frozen Russian assets to secure a reparations loan for Ukraine.
  • Belgium, where most of the assets are stored, has expressed concerns about the plan's legality, while Russia has labelled the scheme as "theft."
  • Tusk stressed that the decision is critical not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit, urging European leaders to show a united front and secure support to make Russia's continued war efforts "pointless."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in