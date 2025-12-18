Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky urges European leaders to show unity after Putin calls them ‘little pigs’
Zelensky says Europe must show Russia that continuing its war is 'pointless'
Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ukraine's allies to show a united front against Russia at a crucial European Union summit on Moscow's frozen assets.
The Ukrainian president urged European leaders to secure support for Kyiv and show Russia that continuing its war is “pointless” ahead of the summit in Brussels today.
“The outcome of these meetings, the outcome for Europe, must be such that Russia feels that its desire to continue fighting next year will be pointless, because Ukraine will have support,” Zelensky said in his evening address on Wednesday.
His call comes after Vladimir Putin lashed out at European leaders, amid ongoing US-brokered peace talks.
In a bizarre rant against the West, the Russian president said: “Europe’s little pigs immediately joined in the work of the previous American administration, hoping to profit from the collapse of our country.”
Putin had previously accused Western countries of “hysteria”, adding that claims Russia wanted war with Europe were “a lie”.
Meanwhile, Zelensky ruled out a ceasefire by Christmas, saying Russia is likely to reject a new European-backed peace proposal and that Ukraine must be ready to continue fighting.
US and Russian officials to hold talks in Miami this weekend on Ukraine war
US and Russian officials are expected to hold talks in Miami, Florida, this weekend about a possible deal to end the war in Ukraine, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
US envoy Steve Witkoff and president Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to be part of the US delegation, according to Politico.
Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, will be part of the Russian delegation.
Ukrainian drones hit tanker in Russia's Rostov port
An unspecified number of people have been killed and injured after Ukrainian drones hit a tanker in the southern Russian port of Rostov-on-Don, the city's mayor said.
“Emergency teams are extinguishing the fire on the tanker that was struck while docked in a drone attack," Russian news agencies quoted Skriabin as saying.
"A leak of oil products was avoided. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured,” he said.
Regional governor Yuri Slyusar had initially reported the Ukrainian strike on the vessel in the port and the casualties among the ship's crew.
Slyusar also said parts of a high-rise apartment block under construction were damaged in the city and two private homes burned down in a nearby town.
Donald Trump said on Monday that “I think we're closer now than we have been, ever” towards an agreement on a peace deal for Ukraine.
After two days of talks in Berlin, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky emerged flanked by his European allies with a framework for the security guarantees he says he needs to end the war.
Below we look at what we know about the plan - and potential problems - so far.
Zelensky tells Europe to use frozen assets to end Russia's appetite for war
President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ukraine's partners to take a decision on using the nearly $250 billion of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the European Union, most of it held in Belgium's Euroclear, to support a loan for Ukraine.
In his evening address on Wednesday, he called on Ukraine's allies to secure support for Kyiv and show Russia that continuing its war is "pointless," ahead of a crucial European Union summit on Moscow's frozen assets.
EU governments agreed last week to freeze the assets for as long as needed instead of voting every six months on extending this status. Some European leaders have opposed the plan as they fear it opens them up to legal risk.
"We need all our partners to have the courage to see the truth, acknowledge the truth and act accordingly," Zelensky said. He added that Russia was showing with its actions it intended to continue fighting next year.
"Allies in the United States often say that Russia seems to want to end the war. But Russia is sending completely different rhetoric and signals, including official orders to its army."
Paratrooper killed in Ukraine told family to ‘be proud’ of what he died doing
A British paratrooper killed serving in Ukraine said he "went out doing what I trained to do".
The body of Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, was repatriated to RAF Brize Norton in west Oxfordshire on Wednesday after his death in what the Ministry of Defence called a "tragic accident" last week.
An extract from a letter written by L/Cpl Hooley to be opened in the event of his death said "don't remember me with sadness and loss" because he died "doing what I believed in".
A private, family-only ceremony was held at Brize Norton before L/Cpl Hooley's body was carried past Carterton Repatriation Memorial Garden.
People paid their respects along the route, some in tears, and members of the armed forces and police also turned out to honour the soldier.
Mourners gathered at the garden, designed by the Oxfordshire community as a space for people to honour fallen military personnel.
Zelensky says new Trump peace plan will be ready in days
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said revised US-brokered peace plans could be presented to Russia within days, following successful talks in Berlin.
The Ukrainian president left Germany confident that proposals negotiated with the US would soon be finalised after receiving crucial security guarantees from his European allies and Washington.
He said that American envoys were set to present the outcomes of this week’s talks to the Kremlin - but not before Russia could pour cold water on the plans.
Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov reiterated that Moscow would not give back land to end the war, and would not accept any Nato peacekeepers stationed in a post-war Ukraine.
