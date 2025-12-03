Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What you need know about EU banning Russian gas imports

EU's Russian Gas Imports Under The Lens | U.S. Turns Up The Heat
  • The European Union has agreed to permanently halt all Russian gas imports by late 2027, aiming to end its energy dependency following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
  • This agreement, reached by EU governments and the European Parliament, stipulates that liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports will cease by the end of 2026, with pipeline gas following by the end of September 2027.
  • Specific cut-off dates are set for both short-term and long-term contracts, with a possible one-month extension for EU members facing difficulties in meeting required storage levels.
  • Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that stopping these imports permanently depletes "Putin's war chest" and demonstrates solidarity with Ukraine.
  • The EU is also committed to phasing out remaining Russian oil imports by the end of 2027, with member states required to submit national diversification plans by 1 March.
