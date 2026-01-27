Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EU and India finalise ‘the mother of all trade deals’

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) and European Council President Antonio Costa
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) and European Council President Antonio Costa (AFP/Getty)
  • India and the European Union have finalised a landmark free trade agreement after two decades of negotiations.
  • The deal was announced at a summit in Delhi by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top EU officials, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.
  • Both sides have hailed the agreement as ”the mother of all trade deals”, creating a free trade bloc encompassing two billion people and a quarter of the global economy.
  • Negotiations, which first began in 2007 and restarted in July 2022, overcame hurdles such as market access for European carmakers, agricultural products, and carbon-linked climate tariffs.
  • The formal signing of the agreement is expected to take place in five to six months, following a legal vetting process.
