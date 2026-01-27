India and EU agree landmark trade deal after almost two decades of talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India and the European Union have finalised a landmark free trade agreement after concluding negotiations that have dragged on for two decades.

The deal was announced at a summit in Delhi between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and the EU's two highest-ranking office-holders, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa.

Both sides have referred to the agreement as "the mother of all trade deals", creating a free trade bloc of more than two billion people accounting for a quarter of the global economy.

Talks in the final stages focused on just a few small but important sticking points - access for European carmakers to India's automobile sector, sensitive agricultural products and a European scheme to place carbon-linked climate tariffs on imports.

The deal opens up India’s vast and guarded market to its largest trading partner. Talks first began in 2007, but soon ran into repeated hurdles as both sides struggled to bridge deep differences over market access, regulation and political sensitivities.

The talks were formally restarted in July 2022 after Russia’s war in Ukraine gave new momentum to push for the deal as the EU sought to reduce economic dependence on Russia and China and diversify supply chains in Asia.

open image in gallery India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) poses for a photograph with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) and European Council President Antonio Costa before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi ( AFP via Getty Images )

While the terms of the deal were finalised on Tuesday, the formal signing of the agreement will not take place until after a legal vetting process expected to last five to six months, an Indian government official familiar with the matter said.

"Yesterday, a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India," ‌Mr Modi said on X. "People around the world are calling this the mother ‌of all deals. ⁠This agreement will bring major opportunities for the 1.4 billion people of India and the millions of people in Europe," he said.

“The EU and India make history today, deepening the partnership between the world's biggest democracies,” European Commission von der Leyen said, adding: “We have sent a signal to the world that rules-based cooperation still delivers great outcomes.”