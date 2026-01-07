Moment passerby walks over frozen lake to save dog walker stuck in ice
- A passerby rescued a dog walker who fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Epping Forest on Sunday, 4 January.
- The dog walker became stuck after losing their dog, prompting the passerby to cross the ice to assist.
- During the rescue attempt, the passerby also fell into the icy water but managed to pull himself out before helping the dog walker.
- Both people were in the water for at least 10 minutes before being rescued by emergency crews.
- One of the men was taken to hospital for treatment, while the dog was safely reunited with its owners.