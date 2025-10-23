Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eric Trump shares AI video to hype new memoir

Eric Trump posts ai-generated video to promote new memoir
  • Eric Trump posted an artificial intelligence-generated video to promote his new memoir, Under Siege.
  • The video, seemingly powered by Grok, depicted a crowd of supporters holding his book and cheering in a trance-like manner.
  • It appeared to be set in the Richard Nixon Library’s replica of the White House East Room, where Eric held a book tour event on Monday.
  • The Trump family frequently uses AI-generated content online for promotional purposes or to criticize opponents.
  • Under Siege, which recounts Eric’s experiences and the family's perceived “siege” of controversies, is currently a bestseller.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in