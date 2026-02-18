UK police urge anyone with information on Epstein’s ‘sex trafficking’ to come forward
- Surrey Police are investigating allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault on a minor in Virginia Water, Surrey, between 1994 and 1996, which came to light through a redacted report in the US Department of Justice's Epstein file release in December 2025.
- The force confirmed that these allegations were not previously reported to them and is appealing for anyone with relevant information to contact them online or via 101.
- A national co-ordination group, established by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, is supporting multiple UK police forces as they assess new allegations linked to the Epstein files.
- Essex Police are reviewing information concerning private flights to and from Stansted Airport, and Bedfordshire Police are reportedly examining flights from Luton, following claims about Epstein's use of UK airports.
- Pressure is mounting on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to provide testimony regarding his knowledge of the Epstein scandal, with Rachel Reeves stating he 'owes it to the victims' to offer more information.
