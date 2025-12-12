Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew seen in new picture from Epstein’s collection

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not responded to US Congress over Epstein files
  • Images from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, featuring Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and US President Donald Trump were released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.
  • The undated photos emerged on Friday as Andrew attended his first royal event since being stripped of his birthright title due to his association with Epstein.
  • Andrew, who was born a prince, had his title removed by the King following “serious lapses of judgment” regarding his friendship with the convicted sex offender.
  • Scrutiny of Andrew's association with Epstein intensified after a 2019 BBC Newsnight interview where he discussed meeting Epstein through British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • The photo of Andrew featured the then-prince with entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates.
