Prince Andrew’s email to Epstein made Emily Maitlis feel ‘quite sick’

Emily Maitlis 'felt quite sick' reading Prince Andrews email to Epstein after her famous interview
  • Broadcaster Emily Maitlis has revealed she was deeply unsettled by a newly surfaced email from Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The email to the convicted sex paedophile reportedly contained the phrases “we are in this together” and urged them to “play some more soon”.
  • This communication she says directly contradicts Prince Andrew's on-camera claim during his 2019 Newsnight interview that he had severed ties with Epstein.
  • Ms Maitlis said that reading the email forces her, and the public, to re-evaluate the reliability of everything Prince Andrew said in that broadcast.
