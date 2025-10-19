Emily Maitlis ‘felt quite sick’ reading Prince Andrew’s email to Epstein

In reflecting on her 2019 Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, Emily Maitlis has now revealed she was deeply unsettled by a newly surfaced email he sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

The email in which Andrew declared “we are in this together” and urged them to “play some more soon,” contradicts his on‑camera claim that he’d severed ties.

Maitlis said reading the email forces her, and the public, to revisit the reliability of everything he said in that broadcast.