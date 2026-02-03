Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lib Dems call for national inquiry into Epstein’s links with Mandelson

Ed Davey demands national inquiry into Epstein’s British victims following new allegations
  • The Liberal Democrats have called for a statutory public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein's influence within the British political establishment.
  • This demand follows revelations from the Epstein files suggesting Lord Peter Mandelson leaked market-sensitive information from the government and also indicate that Epstein had ties with Vladimir Putin and Russia.
  • Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey stated that victims and their families deserve the full truth and accountability.
  • Davey emphasised that a full public inquiry with powers to compel witnesses is essential to restore public trust and prevent future corruption, citing national security concerns.
  • Peter Mandelson has insisted he will not “hide under a rock” despite the “shocking” email revelations related to his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in