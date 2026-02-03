Mandelson-Epstein latest: Ex-minister insists he won’t ‘hide under a rock’ despite ‘shocking’ email revelations
Peer says he is ‘amazed’ by some conversations he had with paedophile financier, as police to review claims of misconduct in public office
Peter Mandelson has insisted he will not “hide under a rock” despite the “shocking” email revelations related to his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
“Hiding under a rock would be a disproportionate response to a handful of misguided historical emails, which I deeply regret sending,” he told The Times on Monday.
He added: “I too am amazed by some of the conversations I had and areas of my life where I was seeking advice from Epstein.”
Lord Mandelson’s remarks come as the Metropolitan Police said it will review reports into alleged misconduct in a public office after the peer was accused of leaking sensitive information to Epstein.
It follows the US Department of Justice’s latest release of millions of documents relating to the disgraced billionaire on Friday.
The files apparently showed Lord Mandelson passing information to Epstein while the peer was a cabinet minister in Gordon Brown’s government.
Mr Brown himself has demanded an investigation into the “wholly unacceptable disclosure” of information to Epstein.
Sir Keir Starmer is set to chair Cabinet on Tuesday morning after the prime minister called for his former ambassador to Washington to quit the House of Lords, with Downing Street saying Sir Keir believes he should “not be a member… or use the title”.
“If it hadn’t been for the emails, I’d still be in Washington. Emails sent all those years ago didn’t change the relationship that I had with this monster.
“I feel the same about the recent download of Epstein files, none of which indicate wrongdoing or misdemeanour on my part.”
Mandelson's continued Lords membership is 'shameful', minister says
Lord Mandelson’s continued membership of the House of Lords is “shameful”, a government minister said, but legislating to remove him would be complicated.
Health minister Karin Smyth said the Government was seeking cross-party consensus on a way to remove the former ambassador to the US following the release of emails suggesting he leaked sensitive information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Ms Smyth told Times Radio: “It is shameful. It does shame politics, and that’s why the Prime Minister was clear that he doesn’t think that Peter Mandelson should continue to be a lord.
“But that isn’t in the government’s direct gift. It requires primary legislation, and that requires also being passed by the Lords. We don’t have majority in the Lords, which is why it needs to be approached on a cross-party basis.”
She added: “That would need to be a careful piece of legislation. So it’s important that it will be done on a cross-party basis to make sure that it did get passed.
“So that is the right thing to do, and I hope that all parties do come together to do that, because it does bring shame on the institution.”
Harman joins calls for Mandelson to be removed from Privy Council and prevented from returning to Lords
Political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Baroness Harman has joined calls for Lord Mandelson to be removed from the Privy Council and prevented from returning to the House of Lords.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she believes Labour’s manifesto pledge to remove disgraced members from the House of Lords will be “got on with”, adding: “In the meantime, I think the Prime Minister could be advising the King to stop him from being a privy councillor.
“And I also think that, he’s on leave of absence, at the moment, from the House of Lords, having stepped out of the House of Lords to be our ambassador, and I think it would be good for the Lords to pass a motion to say that he’s not to reapply to come back in.”
Baroness Harman believed Mandelson to be untrustworthy since 1990s
Baroness Harman said she has believed Lord Mandelson to be untrustworthy since the 1990s, but “could never have believed” he would leak information while a cabinet minister.
She said: “I was of the view that Peter Mandelson was untrustworthy from the 1990s, but he was appointed by Tony Blair, he was appointed by Gordon Brown, and appointed again by Sir Keir Starmer.
“But even I, who had a view that he was untrustworthy, I could never have believed that, Gordon Brown having appointed him to the cabinet, that he would sit in that cabinet and leak information whilst the government was struggling to protect the country from the global financial crisis.
“Even I have been shocked at the degree of his wrongdoing.”
Mandelson has 'cast a stain' over politics, Baroness Harman says
Lord Mandelson has “cast a stain” over politics amid accusations he leaked sensitive government information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, Baroness Harman has said.
Baroness Harman, who was leader of the Commons and deputy Labour leader when Lord Mandelson was business secretary, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What’s so terrible about what Peter Mandelson has done is that it’s played into the sense that people have that politicians are all the same, we’re all in it for ourselves, we’re all in it for money.
“That is not the case, but what Peter Mandelson has done is cast a stain over, not just this Government, but over politics as a whole. I’m sure the Government are in absolutely no doubt about the seriousness of it, and will be taking action and Peter Mandelson will be held accountable.”
Lord Mandelson should testify in the US over links with Epstein, minister says
Political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
A government minister has said Lord Mandelson should testify in the US after fresh revelations about his links with Jeffrey Epstein emerged this week.
"We've been very clear that anybody with any evidence around the whole Epstein issue should go and testify", Karin Smyth told Sky News.
Pressed on whether Lord Mandelson specifically should go and testify, she said: "That's a yes, isn't it, because anybody who's got information should support the investigation and should be as open as they can be."
What are the main revelations from the new Epstein files release?
Recap: Police receive number of reports of 'alleged misconduct in public office'
The Metropolitan Police has received “a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office” following the release of millions of documents relating to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Commander Ella Marriott said: “We are aware of the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice.
“Following this release and subsequent media reporting, the Met has received a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office. The reports will all be reviewed to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation.
“As with any matter, if new and relevant information is brought to our attention we will assess it, and investigate as appropriate.”
Analysis: Mandelson has been ousted – but Starmer hasn’t heard the end of it
Mandelson has been ousted from Labour – but Starmer hasn’t heard the end of it
Watch: Epstein survivors hold up childhood photos from when they were abused
