Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison life seen in new Epstein files video
- Ten hours of footage showing Ghislaine Maxwell's mundane life inside a prison cell have been released as part of the latest batch of documents from the US investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.
- The video, dated July 2020, depicts Maxwell dressed in an orange tracksuit and trainers at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
- At the time, Maxwell was being held after her arrest and was awaiting a decision on her bail application.
- The footage provides insight into her prison routine, showing her lying down for long periods and reading a book.
- Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on five counts related to sex trafficking and grooming minors, and subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks