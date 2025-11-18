Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When the Epstein files vote will take place as Trump says he wants them released

Trump says he'll sign bill to release Epstein files if passed by Congress
  • The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on Tuesday afternoon on whether to compel the Justice Department to release all files pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The vote is expected to occur between 2pm and 8.15pm ET, with some lawmakers anticipating a unanimous decision.
  • Donald Trump confirmed he would sign a bill to release the Jeffrey Epstein files in full if it successfully passes both the House and Senate.
  • Trump subsequently distanced himself from Epstein, stating he had 'nothing to do with' the pedophile.
  • He claimed Epstein's friends were predominantly Democrats, citing individuals such as Larry Summers and Bill Clinton.
