What’s next as House passes bill to release Epstein files
- The House of Representatives has voted to compel the Justice Department to release the remaining documents from the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
- Republicans and President Donald Trump had for months attempted to prevent the House from voting on this measure.
- The documents pertain to Epstein’s alleged child sex trafficking ring and his connections to high-profile individuals.
- Survivors of Epstein were present for the vote, with many criticizing the president for not releasing the files without congressional action.
- A single Republican voted against the measure and the bill will now be sent to the Senate for a vote.