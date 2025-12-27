Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump demands Justice Department name Democrats in Epstein case

Gavin Newsom trolls Trump with Epstein files redaction video
  • President Donald Trump has called on the Justice Department to release the names of all Democrats allegedly tied to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The president described the controversy as a "witch hunt" and a "Democrat inspired hoax."
  • Trump asserted that Democrats, not Republicans, were involved with Epstein and suggested the Justice Department should prioritize other matters like election fraud.
  • The administration released some Epstein files on 19 December, but faced criticism for extensive redactions.
  • Justice Department officials later confirmed the discovery of over a million additional documents potentially linked to Epstein's case, which will require several weeks for review and release.
