Trump demands DOJ release all the names related to the Epstein investigation as he complains of a ‘witch hunt’ and Democrat ‘hoax’
Trump accused Democrats of having ‘worked with Epstein’ and called on the Justice Department to ‘release all of their names’
President Donald Trump called on the Justice Department to release the names of Democrats tied to Jeffrey Epstein as he complained of a “witch hunt” and a “Democrat inspired hoax.”
“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax,” he wrote Friday on Truth Social.
“When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc. The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein - Just another Witch Hunt,” he added.
This comes after Trump shared a Christmas Day rant about the investigation into the dead sex offender, claiming he cut ties with the late sex offender “long before it became fashionable.” He went on to call the controversy surrounding the Epstein files a “Radical Left Witch Hunt” in the Thursday evening Truth Social post.
Justice Department officials admitted Wednesday that they discovered more than a million more documents “potentially” tied to Epstein’s case, which could take “a few more weeks” to release. This comes after the Trump administration’s partial release of the Epstein files on December 19, a deadline that was set by Congress.
“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
The administration faced swift pushback over the partial release last week, with critics noting that the documents were heavily redacted.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
