Epstein files: 3 million additional documents released by DOJ

Deputy AG announces release of millions of Epstein files documents
  • The Justice Department is releasing over 3 million additional pages from investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.
  • This disclosure is part of ongoing efforts under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, aiming to reveal what the government knew about the financier's sexual abuse and high-profile connections.
  • The latest batch of documents, posted to the department's website, follows an initial release in December.
  • Officials were reviewing 5.2 million documents, including duplicates, to redact sensitive information and protect the identities of victims.
  • Previous releases included flight logs featuring Donald Trump and photographs of Bill Clinton, neither of whom has been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.
