Andrew and Woody Allen on Epstein’s guest list for ‘very last-minute casual dinner’
- An email from publicist Peggy Siegal, released as part of the “Epstein Files”, revealed the guest list for a dinner for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Jeffrey Epstein's New York home in December 2010.
- The guest list for the “very last-minute casual dinner” included Andrew, Woody Allen and Soon-Yi, Katie Couric, and Jeffrey Epstein.
- The email indicated that Andrew was staying at Epstein's residence, which was described as “one of the largest single dwellings in New York”; this contrasts with Andrew's 2019 statement that he visited New York to end his friendship with Epstein and had no further contact with him afterwards.
- Ms Siegal invited George Stephanopoulos, suggesting he would have “private time with Andrew” due to his stay at the house, though Stephanopoulos declined.
- More than three million documents have been published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
