Epstein files reveal Andrew had a ‘very private’ screening of The King’s Speech

Deputy AG announces release of millions of Epstein files documents
  • An email from the recently released 'Epstein Files' reveals plans for a private screening of The King's Speech for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in November 2010.
  • The message was sent to Jeffrey Epstein from an account on behalf of publicist Peggy Siegal, detailing the arrangements.
  • The email outlined Andrew's visit to the United States, scheduled between 29th November and 5th December.
  • It proposed a “very private, small, no press screening” of the film, which starred Colin Firth as Andrew’s grandfather, with a print to be obtained from Harvey Weinstein.
  • More than three million documents have been published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
