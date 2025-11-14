Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The most shocking Epstein email revelations and his claims about Trump

Leavitt doubles down on Democrat 'hoax' as new Epstein emails come to light
  • Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein, shared with Congress, claim Donald Trump "knew about the girls" and spent hours with a sex trafficking victim at Epstein's home.
  • Epstein wrote in one message that he knew "how dirty donald is" and told Ghislaine Maxwell that "that dog that hasn’t barked is trump" in relation to the victims.
  • The emails, dating from 2011 to 2019, also show Epstein offering a journalist "photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen" and discussing Trump's alleged "early dementia" and "craziness".
  • Epstein also claimed to have made a £10,000 bet with Trump regarding Marla Maples' pregnancy and offered to provide Russian diplomats with insight into Trump's thinking.
  • It is important to note that Trump did not send or receive any of these emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with their content.
