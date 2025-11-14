The most shocking Epstein email revelations and his claims about Trump
- Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein, shared with Congress, claim Donald Trump "knew about the girls" and spent hours with a sex trafficking victim at Epstein's home.
- Epstein wrote in one message that he knew "how dirty donald is" and told Ghislaine Maxwell that "that dog that hasn’t barked is trump" in relation to the victims.
- The emails, dating from 2011 to 2019, also show Epstein offering a journalist "photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen" and discussing Trump's alleged "early dementia" and "craziness".
- Epstein also claimed to have made a £10,000 bet with Trump regarding Marla Maples' pregnancy and offered to provide Russian diplomats with insight into Trump's thinking.
- It is important to note that Trump did not send or receive any of these emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with their content.