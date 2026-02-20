Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drones to gather evidence on illegal waste dumping from air

Mountain of illegal waste dumped in Oxfordshire
  • Waste crime teams across the UK will deploy drones equipped with advanced laser mapping technology to identify illegal waste dumps from the air, as announced by the government.
  • The Environment Agency (EA) has formed a dedicated “drones squad” of 33 trained pilots to gather evidence for prosecuting environmental offenders.
  • A new screening tool will allow officers to cross-reference lorry licence applications against waste permit records to detect suspicious activity.
  • The Joint Unit for Waste Crime has expanded its specialist team from 13 to 20 members to collaborate with law enforcement and dismantle organised crime networks.
  • These measures follow an increase in waste crime across the country, with the government boosting the Environment Agency's enforcement budget by over 50 per cent to £15.6 million this year.
