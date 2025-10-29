Endangered big cats receive advanced CT scan following unexplained mobility problems
- Endangered big cats at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent underwent specialist CT scans due to persistent, undiagnosed mobility issues.
- Four-year-old Amur tiger, Luca, a mainland clouded leopard named Django, and a Southern African cheetah called Mo were sedated for the tests in a mobile unit.
- The scans were conducted to diagnose the cause of their unexplained mobility problems, which have so far evaded diagnosis.
- Veterinary radiographers will analyse the results and are expected to disclose their findings within approximately two weeks.
