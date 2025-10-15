Trump official’s plane forced to make emergency landing at British airbase
- A plane carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made an emergency landing in the United Kingdom Wednesday due to a crack in its windshield.
- Hegseth was returning to the US from a NATO Defense Minister meeting in Belgium, with Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirming all passengers were safe.
- Hegseth was traveling on a C-32A, a modified Boeing 757 used for VIP transport that is also occasionally utilized by President Donald Trump and other senior officials.
- It was not immediately clear why Hegseth was traveling on the smaller, C-32 plane.
- The aircraft landed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England after diverting from its original flight path, with Hegseth confirming his safety on social media, stating, "All good. Thank God. Continue mission!"