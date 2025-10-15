Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump official’s plane forced to make emergency landing at British airbase

Pete Hegseth's plane forced to make emergency landing in UK after crack in windshield
  • A plane carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made an emergency landing in the United Kingdom Wednesday due to a crack in its windshield.
  • Hegseth was returning to the US from a NATO Defense Minister meeting in Belgium, with Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirming all passengers were safe.
  • Hegseth was traveling on a C-32A, a modified Boeing 757 used for VIP transport that is also occasionally utilized by President Donald Trump and other senior officials.
  • It was not immediately clear why Hegseth was traveling on the smaller, C-32 plane.
  • The aircraft landed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England after diverting from its original flight path, with Hegseth confirming his safety on social media, stating, "All good. Thank God. Continue mission!"
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in