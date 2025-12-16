Elon Musk’s X says Twitter brand is ‘alive and well’ in court filing
- X Corp., owned by Elon Musk, has filed a lawsuit against the startup Operation Bluebird in a Delaware federal court.
- Operation Bluebird sought to cancel X's 'Twitter' trademarks, claiming the company had abandoned them after rebranding the social media platform to X.
- The startup intended to use the 'Twitter' name for a new rival social media platform it planned to launch.
- X Corp. argues that its Twitter brand is still 'alive and well' and that a rebrand does not equate to an abandonment of trademark rights.
- Operation Bluebird's founder, Michael Peroff, stated they are prepared to take the legal challenge as far as necessary to achieve their goal.