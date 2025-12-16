Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s X says Twitter brand is ‘alive and well’ in court filing

Elon Musk claims work will be 'optional' with the rise of AI and robots
  • X Corp., owned by Elon Musk, has filed a lawsuit against the startup Operation Bluebird in a Delaware federal court.
  • Operation Bluebird sought to cancel X's 'Twitter' trademarks, claiming the company had abandoned them after rebranding the social media platform to X.
  • The startup intended to use the 'Twitter' name for a new rival social media platform it planned to launch.
  • X Corp. argues that its Twitter brand is still 'alive and well' and that a rebrand does not equate to an abandonment of trademark rights.
  • Operation Bluebird's founder, Michael Peroff, stated they are prepared to take the legal challenge as far as necessary to achieve their goal.
