Elon Musk’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein about visiting island revealed in case files
- Elon Musk emailed back and forth with Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 about visiting Epstein’s island, newly-released case files have revealed.
- Musk wrote to Epstein on Dec. 13, 2013, “Will be in the BVI/St. Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” Epstein told him “always space for you” and told Musk he’d come and get him.
- On Christmas Day, Musk emailed again, saying “Actually, I could fly back early on the 3rd. We will be in St Bart's. When should we head to your island on the 2nd?”
- Musk doesn’t appear to have made the visit as he wrote in a followup email on Dec. 30, “Bad news- Unfortunately my schedule will keep me in New York. I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda so I am very disappointed. Hopefully we can schedule another time in the near future.”
- Being mentioned in the Epstein files does not mean a person is accused of any wrongdoing and Musk has never been accused of any crime associated with Epstein. The Independent has reached out to Musk for comment.
