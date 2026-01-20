Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stark warning for car manufacturers in Europe

Electric vehicles have problems charging in sub-zero conditions
  • Octopus boss Greg Jackson warned European car manufacturers risk becoming obsolete if they do not fully embrace battery electric vehicles (EVs).
  • His caution follows lobbying by carmakers in Europe, which led to Brussels watering down plans for the transition to electric vehicles.
  • Jackson stressed that European manufacturers must compete with Chinese EVs, which are advanced due to significant investment in research and modern manufacturing.
  • He also highlighted that widespread EV adoption could significantly aid in storing renewable energy, as car batteries can be used to power homes and support the grid.
  • The UK government plans to outlaw new petrol and diesel car sales from 2030, with only zero-emission models permitted from 2035, while the EU's revised plan targets 90 per cent zero-emission cars by 2035.
