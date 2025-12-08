Emergency landing sees major UK airport suspend flights
- A British Airways flight (BA1443) bound for London Heathrow was diverted back to Edinburgh Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.
- Pilots on the Airbus A320 issued a 7700 emergency squawk code, signalling to air traffic control that the aircraft required priority handling.
- Edinburgh Airport suspended all flight operations for approximately 40 minutes while the aircraft was safely towed off the runway.
- The aircraft landed without incident, and passengers were transported back to the terminal.
- Airport operations have since resumed, and this incident marks the second time in a week that Edinburgh Airport has suspended flights.