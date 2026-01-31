Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 200 dead after devastating landslide in eastern Congo

Rebel authorities in eastern Congo stated at least 200 people died following the landslide
Rebel authorities in eastern Congo stated at least 200 people died following the landslide (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • At least 200 people have died following a devastating landslide at coltan mines in eastern Congo, rebel authorities confirmed.
  • The catastrophe occurred on Wednesday at the Rubaya mines, an area under the control of M23 rebels, and was attributed to heavy rains.
  • Numerous others were injured, with some transported to local health facilities and plans for further transfers to Goma.
  • The rebel-appointed governor of North Kivu has temporarily suspended artisanal mining at the site and ordered the relocation of residents due to the persistent danger of poorly constructed tunnels.
  • Rubaya is a critical global source of coltan, essential for technology, and the region is plagued by ongoing conflict and a severe humanitarian crisis, with M23 rebels profiting from the mines.
