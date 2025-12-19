Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lancashire village hit by second earthquake in two weeks

Houses shuddered and fixtures and fittings rattled when the earthquake struck, shortly after 11.23pm on Wednesday
Houses shuddered and fixtures and fittings rattled when the earthquake struck, shortly after 11.23pm on Wednesday (Richard McCarthy/PA))
  • A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Silverdale, Lancashire, on Friday morning around 5am.
  • Tremors were reported across the Morecambe Bay area, including Blackpool and Flookburgh, with residents describing a "quick, sharp shaking jolt" and "thunder noise".
  • Some locals reported that radiators and pictures had been shaken by the seismic event.
  • This earthquake follows a 3.3 magnitude tremor that occurred in the same area two weeks prior, both at shallow depths.
  • The British Geological Survey notes that while the UK experiences 200-300 earthquakes annually, only 20-30 are typically strong enough to be felt and most cause little to no damage.
