U.S. state rocked by earthquake on Thanksgiving
- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Susitna, Alaska, just after 8 a.m. local time on Thanksgiving morning.
- The tremors were felt as far as Fairbanks, approximately 350 miles north of Anchorage, attributed to the earthquake's depth of 43 miles.
- There were no immediate reports of significant damage, deaths, or a tsunami following the quake.
- The U.S. Geological Survey predicts a 28 per cent chance of damaging aftershocks larger than magnitude 5 within the next week.
- Alaska is one of the most seismically active regions globally, with this earthquake being the largest in south-central Alaska since a 6.1 magnitude quake in 2021.