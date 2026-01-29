Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Baby seriously ill in hospital after mother was hit by e-bike

The e-bike rider failed to stop at the scene
The e-bike rider failed to stop at the scene (PA Wire)
  • A baby born after its mother was struck by an e-bike in Poole, Dorset, on Monday is in a serious condition in hospital.
  • The mother, a woman in her thirties, also received hospital treatment following the collision on Herbert Avenue.
  • The e-bike rider failed to stop at the scene, and Dorset Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made.
  • Police Constable Dan Blagden is leading a full investigation and has appealed for witnesses, dashcam footage, and information regarding the e-bike's rider and pillion passenger.
  • The incident occurred at approximately 3.50pm on Monday afternoon, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Dorset Police or Crimestoppers.
