US customers can say ‘The Rock owes me money’ after class action settlement
- ZOA Energy, co-owned by Dwayne Johnson, has agreed to a $3 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over deceptive marketing.
- The lawsuit alleged that ZOA Energy drinks were advertised as “0 preservatives” despite containing chemical preservatives like citric and ascorbic acids.
- American customers who purchased ZOA Energy with the “0 preservatives” label between March 2021 and November 2025 may be eligible for compensation.
- Eligible customers can claim up to $150 with proof of purchase, or a maximum of $10 payment per household without receipts.
- Claims must be submitted by 20 February, with a final approval hearing for the settlement scheduled for 26 March.
