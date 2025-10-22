Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists issue shark warning after fatal attack by shy species

Father of four’s remains found after shark attack off Israel beach
  • A 40-year-old tourist was fatally attacked by dusky sharks off Hadera, Israel, in April, marking an unprecedented event for a species typically considered harmless to humans.
  • Witnesses reported the man shouting for help before disappearing as the water turned red, with human remains later confirming his identity.
  • Scientists attribute the rare attack to a combination of factors, including warm water from desalination plants, human feeding, and food waste attracting large numbers of dusky sharks to the area.
  • These conditions fostered a new 'begging' behaviour in the sharks, leading them to associate humans with food and potentially initiating a feeding frenzy.
  • Researchers propose that a complete ban on artificial feeding of sharks by the public is crucial to eliminate this dangerous behaviour and prevent similar future incidents.
