18 hospitalized after people mover crash at Dulles Airport
- At least 18 passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a people mover vehicle crashed into a building dock at Dulles International Airport.
- The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time on Monday, when a “mobile lounge” transporting travelers to Concourse D hit the dock at an angle.
- Passengers were evaluated by Airports Authority Fire & Rescue personnel before being taken to a nearby hospital.
- The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed the airport remains open and is operating as normal following the crash.
- The airport's mobile lounges are 54 feet long, 16 feet wide, and can carry up to 102 passengers, though the number on board during the crash is unknown.