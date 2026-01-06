Major train disruption after unexploded bomb discovered
- An unexploded wartime bomb, believed to be an old mortar, was discovered near a major transport hub in Birmingham.
- The device was found at Duddeston Mill Trading Estate, near a railway line, triggering an immediate emergency response and a 100-metre exclusion zone.
- The discovery led to the evacuation of Duddeston station and nearby areas, causing severe disruptions and cancellations to train services between Birmingham New Street and Duddeston.
- Bomb disposal teams attended the scene, made the mortar safe, and subsequently lifted the exclusion zone, allowing the railway line to reopen.
- Despite the device being made safe, train services to and from Birmingham New Street continued to experience delays and revisions, with disruption expected until 3pm.