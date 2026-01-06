Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major train disruption after unexploded bomb discovered

Services from Birmingham New Street have been cancelled
Services from Birmingham New Street have been cancelled (PA Archive)
  • An unexploded wartime bomb, believed to be an old mortar, was discovered near a major transport hub in Birmingham.
  • The device was found at Duddeston Mill Trading Estate, near a railway line, triggering an immediate emergency response and a 100-metre exclusion zone.
  • The discovery led to the evacuation of Duddeston station and nearby areas, causing severe disruptions and cancellations to train services between Birmingham New Street and Duddeston.
  • Bomb disposal teams attended the scene, made the mortar safe, and subsequently lifted the exclusion zone, allowing the railway line to reopen.
  • Despite the device being made safe, train services to and from Birmingham New Street continued to experience delays and revisions, with disruption expected until 3pm.
